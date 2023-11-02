"Schitts Creek" actor Emily Hampshire apologizes for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Halloween costumes

"Schitts Creek" actor Emily Hampshire has apologized for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard with a friend for Halloween.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I've ever done," Hampshire said on Instagram. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard."

Hampshire dressed as Depp with slicked back hair, while her friend dressed as Heard and held props referencing the graphic testimony given during the Depp-Heard trial. Photos of the costumes Hampshire and her friend wore have been deleted.

The actor, who is best known for playing "Stevie" on "Schitts Creek," said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the very serious issue of domestic abuse.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," she wrote. "Domestic abuse is never, ever funny."

"These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions," she added.

Hampshire also promised to "do better" in the future.

Depp and Heard drew attention in 2022 when they sued each other for defamation. Depp sued Heard after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018, calling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard sued Depp when one of his lawyers called her abuse allegations a "hoax."