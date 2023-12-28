San Antonio police release video of persons of interest in killing of pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend Matthew Guerra

The San Antonio Police Department on Thursday released video of two persons of interest in the shooting deaths of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend.

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were both reported missing last week before they were found dead in Guerra's car on Tuesday, family members said. Police said each of the victims had a gunshot wound.

The couple disappeared a day before Soto, who was 9 months pregnant, was scheduled to be in induced to give birth.

The medical examiner's office confirmed one of the bodies found was Guerra. The second victim has not been positively identified, but was described as a "full-term pregnant female," and San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said Thursday police are "confident" the second victim is Soto.

The video released Thursday shows a person of interest driving a dark pickup truck and another person driving Guerra's Kia Optima "nearby where the bodies were found," the police department wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story and will be updated.