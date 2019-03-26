Sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination

North Country Smokehouse is recalling more than 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that could contain metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the recall Saturday for the company, which is based in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The USDA said the ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced Feb. 7 and 8.

The recall includes: 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of "old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa" with a use-by date of May 9; 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing "natural old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa" with a use-by date of April 23; and 1-pound vacuum-packed packages containing "Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa" with a use-by date of May 9.

The products subject to recall bear the code "EST. 5390A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of "adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."