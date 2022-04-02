Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announces run for Congress

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and vice presidential candidate under Senator John McCain, is running for Congress. She shared the news on her Twitter account Friday.

"Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years," she wrote. "I realize that i have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young's legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America."

Young, who served as the dean of the House, died on March 19 at the age of 88. He had served in the House for nearly half a century.

A special election to fill his vacant seat will be held this summer, with a primary slated for June 11 and a special general election on August 16, the same date as Alaska's regularly scheduled primaries.

The winner of the special election will finish the remainder of Young's term, which ends in January 2023.

In her announcement Friday, Palin said the country "is at a tipping point," and spoke of the need to address "out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world."

"I'm in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country," Palin said.

Aaron Navarro contributed reporting.