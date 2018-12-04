Sarah Hyland blasts alleged drunk driver who killed her teen cousin, calls him "a murderer"

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland is mourning the death of her 14-year-old cousin who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a hit-and-run accident in Omaha on Saturday. Omaha police said in a press statement that Jeffrey Eggeling was arrested for two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Hyland's uncle, Clifford Canaday, was driving, with Hyland's cousin, Trevor Canaday, in the car. Trevor suffered a life-threatening head injury and later died. Police said Eggeling also sustained "serious, possibly life-threatening injuries."

Hyland talked about the tragedy online and asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe for Canaday's hospital bills.

Yesterday my 14 year old cousin was killed by a drunk driver named Jeffrey Eggerling. My Uncle is in the hospital awaiting more surgeries. PLEASE keep your prayers with my family during this horrific time. And please DONATE https://t.co/mwlaIvUYrs — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 2, 2018

She also called Eggeling a murderer on Twitter, pointing out that he had prior DUIs on record. "May he rot in hell," she added.

JEFFERY EGGERLING had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. JEFFERY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell. https://t.co/mwlaIvUYrs — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 2, 2018

Later, Hyland wrote that she was taking a break from Twitter after receiving negative comments about the situation.

Since Trevor died from his injuries, the Douglas County Attorney's office confirmed to CBS News that it will press additional charges, which have not yet been announced. Eggeling is due in court on Wednesday.