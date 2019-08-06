Sanitation worker in Oklahoma gives toy recycling truck to boy who regularly greets him outside

A sanitation worker in Oklahoma has made an unlikely friend in a boy along his route. He decided to thank that little boy, who regularly greets him outside of his home.

The city of Jenks shared a photo of Aaron Mitchell, an American Waste Control employee and the boy who runs outside to greet him when he pulls up in his sanitation truck.

"The child would be outside to greet the trash men and trash truck regularly, whether it was 30 degrees or 100 degrees," the city's Facebook post reads. The boy would even bring Mitchell and the crew snacks and water, CBS affiliate WNCN reports.

"As a result, the crew on the back of the truck became friends with him and his family," according to the Facebook post.

Mitchell decided to bring a new toy recycling truck to his young fan. "It was given to him in a Mickey Mouse gift bag with tissue paper and a smile. This was done by Mr. Mitchell's own generosity," the post reads.

This young Jenks resident received a special surprise from an American Waste Control helper, Aaron Mitchell. Mr.... Posted by City of Jenks - Municipality on Friday, August 2, 2019

The city thanked the kind sanitation worker for not only keeping Jenks clean but also brightening residents' days. The post went viral and Mitchell was praised online.

"The guys are the best, always waving and giving my boys a little honk," one commenter wrote.

"I didn't know his name, but he really is super sweet! Always waving to kids when they see him. I don't know if he knows, but that small gesture means a lot to some little ones!" another posted.

Mitchell received positive comments from people outside of Jenks, too. "I don't know what it is about these guys but it seems to be their nature to make kids happy," one Facebook user from Los Angeles wrote. "Say thanks next time they pick up your trash. You will probably get a hello and a smile."