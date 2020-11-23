At least 2 dead in stabbing rampage at San Jose church

San Jose, California — At least two people were killed and others seriously wounded Sunday night in a stabbing rampage at a church here. Police said there were no services going on at the time. They said "unhoused" people had been brought inside to get them out of the cold.

San Jose police tweeted around 8:47 p.m. that officers were responding to the Grace Baptist Church. It's near the San Jose State campus, CBS San Francisco reports. They then tweeted that at least two victims had died.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said police had a suspect was in custody but police later said that wasn't so. "No confirmation of an arrest. ... This is a very active scene," they said.

Police also tweeted, "Thank you to @SJFD and our first responding Officers who rendered aid to victims in the middle of a chaotic scene and undoubtedly saved lives."

CBS San Francisco was able to confirm that there were two crime scenes being investigated by police — one inside the church and the other outside.

Video from the scene shows a large response by police and emergency vehicles.