Vehicle collision leaves 7 injured in San Francisco

Last Updated Jan 1, 2018 9:37 PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO --Seven people were injured when a box truck plowed into pedestrians and a car in San Francisco's Richmond District on Monday afternoon. CBS San Francisco reports that the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Geary Boulevard and 21st Avenue.
Among the victims are two elderly pedestrians, one with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries, as well as a family of five in a vehicle, all of whom suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.
Authorities have asked that people avoid the area.