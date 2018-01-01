Vehicle collision leaves 7 injured in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --Seven people were injured when a box truck plowed into pedestrians and a car in San Francisco's Richmond District on Monday afternoon. CBS San Francisco reports that the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Geary Boulevard and 21st Avenue.

Among the victims are two elderly pedestrians, one with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries, as well as a family of five in a vehicle, all of whom suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

RED ALERT SECURED From Geary and 21st Ave. 1 elderly pedestrian Life Threatening Injuries, 1 elderly pedestrian serious injuries, family of 5 in a vehicle with minor injuries, ages ranges from pre-teen to adult. @SFTrafficSafety ON SCENE investigating 407pm https://t.co/hgQesSnMjr — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) January 2, 2018

Authorities have asked that people avoid the area.