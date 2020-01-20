19-year-old suspect arrested in San Antonio shooting

A teenager was arrested Monday in connection with the Sunday night shooting in San Antonio, Texas, that killed two people and wounded five others, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Kieran Christopher Williams, 19, will be charged with capital murder, and may face additional charges, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that Williams has a criminal record, but did not mention any specific prior crimes. He said Williams was arrested without incident Monday afternoon.

CAPITAL MURDER ARREST: Excellent teamwork by our Repeat Offender Program (ROP), Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, E.A.G.L.E. and... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Monday, January 20, 2020

His arrest comes just one day after the shooting, which took place at Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk. McManus previously told reporters that a suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting after an argument had broken out; he added Monday that Williams allegedly knew the person with whom the altercation started, but he may not have known all of the victims.

McManus said authorities currently believe Williams was the only person who opened fire, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

One victim died at the scene, and the other six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The victims have not yet been named, but McManus said the victim who died at the club was a 21-year-old man.

The five wounded people are all in stable condition, McManus added.