Samuel L. Jackson endorses Rep. Rashida Tlaib's use of "motherf*****" when referring to Trump

Newly elected Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib received a good deal of criticism after referring to President Trump as "the motherf*****" and calling for his impeachment Thursday, hours after she was sworn in. But among her most notable backers is actor Samuel L. Jackson, who's made that expletive something of a trademark in his movies.

Tlaib, who now represents Michigan's 13th congressional district and is among the first Muslim women to serve in Congress, delivered her controversial remarks at a reception hosted by liberal group MoveOn.org. In a now-viral video, she told supporters, "We're going to go in there, we're going to impeach the motherf*****!"

Jackson, notorious for yelling out the word in "Snakes on a Plane" and other films, endorsed Tliab's message in a tweet Sunday.

"I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your (expletive) goal last week," Jackson wrote. "Calling that (expletive) a (expletive) is not an issue, calling that (expletive) President Is!!!"

Jackson is closely associated with the M-word. According to a popular YouTube video, Jackson has said "motherf*****" 171 times across 29 movies.

Tlaib also got some backup from her new colleague, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who tweeted "I got your back" while pointing out hypocrisy of those who criticized Tlaib yet excused Mr. Trump's own words and behavior.

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

However, other fellow lawmakers, including some in her own party, condemned Tlaib's remark and called for "civility."

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, whose committee plans to investigate the Trump administration, took issue with Tlaib's language.

"You cannot accomplish much of anything unless you have civility and show respect for your colleagues," Cummings said, though he also acknowledged, "there are a lot of people in America who are asking for impeachment."

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed his anger with Tlaib's comment Friday, saying, "That action should not stand. Somebody should stand up to her."

The president also weighed in at a Rose Garden appearance, saying Tlaib "dishonored herself" with the "disgraceful" remark.