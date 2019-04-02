Student's death sparks bill requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display illuminated signs

A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to display an illuminated sign on their vehicle window. Rep. Seth Rose said the bill was in response to the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who was killed after apparently getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride early Friday.

Titled the "Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act," the bill requires all transportation network companies (TNC) like Uber or Lyft to "possess and display certain illuminated signage at all times when the TNC driver is active."

House Speaker Jay Lucas placed the bill on the calendar for Wednesday to be debated by House members in the South Carolina Legislature.

Columbia, South Carolina, police believe Josephson mistakenly got into a car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland. She was traveling alone and was returning home after a night out.

"We believe ... that she simply mistakenly got into this particular car thinking it was an Uber ride," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said, noting surveillance video captured her getting into the car. "She opened the door and got into it and departed with the suspect driving."

Rowland was arrested Saturday after police conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, which matched the description of the car Josephson was seen entering on video footage. Josephson's blood was found in the trunk and inside the black Chevy Impala, along with her cellphone and bleach, window cleaner and cleaning wipes, Holbrook said.

Rowland has been charged with murder and kidnapping.