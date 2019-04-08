Star college gymnast suffers gruesome leg injuries during floor routine, then retires from sport

A senior gymnast at Auburn University appeared to break both legs during her floor routine over the weekend. Samantha Cerio was competing at the NCAA gymnastics regional final in Baton Rouge before her gruesome injury, which left audience members in shock.

Cerio, who earned all SEC honors in 2017 and 2018, was on the first pass of her floor routine Friday when she took the devastating tumble. Video of the injury shows she landed awkwardly on her legs after flipping through the air. Medical staff and trainers were treating her for almost ten minutes before she was ultimately carted off the floor. The crowd gave her a standing ovation as she left.

Ranked No. 13 in the nation, Auburn rallied for Cerio on Friday and advanced to the championship round after finishing with a score of 197.075 -- second behind host LSU. The team, however, was knocked off the next day.

"She's the heart and soul of the team," head coach Jeff Graba said of Cerio. "This is what she's poured into the team for four years now."

A team spokesperson wasn't able to comment on Cerio's injury, but told CBS News that she is having surgery on Monday.

Cerio, who majors in engineering, announced in an Instagram post Sunday that she's leaving the sport after almost two decades.

"After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind couldn't be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become," she wrote. "It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned."

She also thanked her followers on Twitter for supporting her.

"I truly appreciate all of the support and prayers that I have have received! I am doing well right now and getting lots of rest!"

The video below shows Sam Cerio's injury. The footage may be graphic for some.