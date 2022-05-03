Man arrested after scaling 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he climbed the 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a picture of the man, who appeared to be high up the tower, the tallest in the Bay Area.

Police identified the climber as 22 year-old Maison Des Champs of Las Vegas. After scaling the tower, Des Champs was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, the San Francisco Police Department said. He was cited and released, according to SFPD.

Witnesses on the ground and inside the building took dramatic video of the Des Champs as he scaled the 1,070-foot structure.

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

Hmmm… there’s someone free climbing the salesforce tower right now ?!! pic.twitter.com/HZsbcIm4Uw — Yann (@yannhatchuel) May 3, 2022

What a day, you look out of the window and this guy is climbing by from the outside #salesforcetower #freeclimber pic.twitter.com/NUBbKmtwaa — Lars Schwetje (@larsschwetje) May 3, 2022

CBS San Francisco reported that shortly after 10:45 a.m., Des Champs reached the top of the tower. A CBS San Francisco camera on top of the tower captured the arrest. Police are still investigating his motive for climbing the tower, they said.

Located on 415 Mission Street, the headquarters of Salesforce is the nation's 17th tallest building and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River, the station reported.