Volunteer describes the moment abducted girl was saved

Fort Worth, Texas — An 8-year-old girl is home safe, after she was snatched in broad daylight while walking with her mother outside Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday. Volunteers who joined the eight-hour search for Salem Sabatka helped find her.

Doorbell video from a nearby house captured the moment a man in a silver car snatched Sabatka. The Fort Worth Amber Alert, along with a picture of the girl and the suspect's car, spread quickly on social media. Jeff King got the alert from a friend.

"My friend texted me and said Riz's daughter was kidnapped. I know the father," King said.

By chance, King spotted the suspect's car in a hotel parking lot and called police. He was there when police went in and found Salem.

"This adrenaline was rushing through my veins. I could barely stand still, me and the person I was with. We were just hugging each other and he and I were like beside ourselves," King said.

Police arrested 51-year-old Michael Webb. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping.

As for King, he said he's not a hero, just a man trying to help his community.

"I don't think we ever lost faith but there were a few times where I thought to myself what's a real chance of you finding her? Then I would say well, there's a better chance of us finding her if we're looking than if we're not," King said.