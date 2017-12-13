2018 SAG nominations: "Three Billboards" on top, "Big Sick" bounces back

NEW YORK -- In nominations announced Wednesday, the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards heartily endorsed the Frances McDormand-led revenge drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," offered swift redemption for the Golden Globes-overlooked romantic comedy "The Big Sick" and left many Oscar favorites empty handed.

Martin McDonaugh's "Three Billboards" led all films with four nominations, including best ensemble, and acting nods for McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. That adds to the movie's strong awards portfolio, including six Golden Globes nods and the often predictive audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The other nominees for best ensemble were: Greta Gerwig's mother-daughter tale "Lady Bird," Jordan Peele's horror hit "Get Out," Dee Rees' Jim Crowe-era drama "Mudbound" and "The Big Sick," which was shut out Monday by the Golden Globes.

In the television categories, HBO's California murder mystery "Big Little Lies" dominated as expected with five nominations, including best ensemble. Netflix's "Stranger Things" and "GLOW" fared well, with four nods apiece. The steaming service led all networks with 19 total nominations.

As one of the steadiest bellwethers of the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards have considerable sway over the Oscar race. Actors make up the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, though the guild's ranks are much larger. Only about 1,000 of their 160,000 members are in the film academy. Last year, "Hidden Figures" upset eventual Oscar-winner "Moonlight" as well as "Manchester by the Sea" for the SAG Awards' best ensemble. But it's been 22 years since a film that wasn't at least nominated for best ensemble at the SAG Awards won best picture at the Oscars.

Winners will be announced during a January 21 telecast hosted by Kristen Bell. Morgan Freeman will be presented with the awards' lifetime achievement honor.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Movies

Actor

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, ESQ"

Actress

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Supporting actor

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird."

Cast

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Mudbound"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Television

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Actress in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Marc Maron, "Glow"

Actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Ensemble in a drama series

"The Crown"

''Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

''Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Ensemble in a comedy series