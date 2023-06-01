9 kids hurt, 1 adult dead in single car crash, Sacramento police say
One person was killed and 10 others, including nine children, suffered serious or critical injuries in a major crash in the South Natomas area of Sacramento Wednesday night, authorities said. Witnesses told CBS Sacramento there were four to five kids in the car with the two adults. It wasn't clear why the numbers conflicted.
The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m.
Investigators believe eleven people were in silver sedan. It wasn't clear who was driving.
All the children are between the ages of 3 and 8, authorities said.
The car apparently went up on a curb and hit a tree. Witnesses told CBS Sacramento they saw the vehicle go out of control and crash and then begin smoking.
Multiple people ran to help everyone inside the vehicle get out.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
for more features.