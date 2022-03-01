Father fatally shoots 4 people, including his 3 children, inside Sacramento church, police say

Four people were killed Monday evening when a father fatally shot three of his children and one other person at a church in Sacramento, California, local officials said. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, died by suicide after shooting the four others, officials said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. local time, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference. It took place inside a church called The Church in Sacramento, CBS Sacramento reported.

The spokesperson said three of the four victims were the man's children, all of whom were under the age of 15.

Sgt. Rod Grassman told CBS Sacramento the other person killed was a chaperone of the children and was with them for a supervised visit with their father, who was the subject off a restraining order by his estranged wife.

All the victims died at the scene, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office spokesperson said it wasn't clear why the family was at the church, but said other people were in the building at the time of the shooting. It wasn't clear whether the chaperone was a member of the church, CBS Sacramento reported.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said it was "actively monitoring" the shooting, adding, "Our thoughts are with the community, parishioners, and all those impacted by this horrific event."