Dashcam video shows police cruiser striking teenager in Sacramento

A police video from Sacramento shows a swerving police cruiser striking a 16-year-old boy on a sidewalk, sending him into the air and onto the hood of the car. CBS Sacramento reports the teen was riding his bike without a light on the night of July 22.

An officer attempted to stop him, but the teen took off running and the officer chased him on foot. Body camera footage shows the officer asking for backup, and dashcam footage shows another officer responding to the scene. The dashcam video released Friday shows the officer's car veer across a lane, hitting the boy on the sidewalk. The vehicle comes to a stop in the front yard of a home.

Investigators said the collision was the result of the officer losing control of the vehicle during the pursuit and turning less sharply than intended.

Sgt. Vance Chandler said the officer driving the car has undergone additional training. The teen's injuries were not life-threatening.