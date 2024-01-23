Sacramento mom wants action after son called racial slurs during Roseville wrestling match

Mom demands action after son subjected to racism during Roseville wrestling match Mom demands action after son subjected to racism during Roseville wrestling match 01:49

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento mother is speaking out after she says her son was subjected to racial slurs during a high school wrestling match in Roseville.

Omarion Overby, 16, is a junior at Inderkum High School. His family said he was in the middle of a varsity wrestling match at Roseville High School last week when video appears to show two students using racist slurs and body language.

The teen's mother, Mercedes Overby, said the video started circulating on social media and her son didn't even know what happened until the next day.

Roseville High School already issued a statement saying racism and discrimination are not tolerated, but the family said they want to see more accountability. See part of the school's statement below.

"Our student body and staff includes community members from all backgrounds, races, and religions, which is one of many aspects that make our campus exceptional. As we investigate what transpired that evening, we wish to express a sincere apology for any and all offensive comments. Our commitment is to educate ourselves, our students, and the community, emphasizing that racism has no place at our school, in our homes, at our workplace, or anywhere else. Simply put: We must do better, and we will."

Mercedes Overby is now sharing her son's reaction and what her demands are for the school district.

"He immediately gets upset. He's hurt. He's confused. He is 16. It's 2024," Mom said. "I am calling for action. I have demands. I want them met and I don't want them swept under the rug."

The family wants a third-party investigation with the results to be made public. They're also calling for ongoing anti-racism education and training, and a zero-tolerance policy on racism.

The family also wants the two Roseville students expelled.