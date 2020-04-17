Sabrina Ionescu heads to New York as No. 1 WNBA pick

University of Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu, the overall top pick of this year's 2020 WNBA draft, is heading to the New York Liberty. Within the past season, the University of Oregon senior averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game — and during this time, she also received six national player of the year awards and more than a dozen other accolades.

The 🐐 is NEW YORK BOUND! Sabrina Ionescu is headed to the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 #WNBADraft! #GoDucks@sabrina_i20 x @nyliberty pic.twitter.com/bba4ghPVBJ — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) April 17, 2020

According to CBS Sports, Ionescu has been described as "generational talent," and has "elite shooting and pick-and-roll skills."

Originally from Walnut Creek, California, Ionescu was the first player in NCAA history to get more than 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds, and 1,000 career assists, according to the University of Oregon. She's also the NCAA all-time leader with 26 career triple-doubles.

The WNBA pick also made headlines this year after the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant. Ionescu, who helped coach his Mamba Academy team and was close with the former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gigi, has described Bryant as her "mentor, idol, inspiration, and close friend."

Ionescu's new home in the WNBA was quick to welcome her to Brooklyn on Friday night, as were other New York-based basketball players and fans. Members of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks shared messages of support.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @sabrina_i20! Congratulations on being selected #1 overall in the 2020 #WNBADraft. #BrooklynLoud🗽 pic.twitter.com/JL2CF20uru — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 17, 2020

.@KyrieIrving, @Gtemp17 and Joe Harris wanted to give a warm welcome to the newest member of the Brooklyn family, @sabrina_i20 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2iEyVRQD3U — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 17, 2020

It was also announced on Friday that Ionescu has signed with Nike Basketball. In a congratulatory tweet, the brand said, "You built a program. You broke records. You won awards. You still have unfinished business."

You built a program. You broke records. You won awards.

You still have unfinished business.

You’re ready to move the game forward,

and now your name has been called. So, what’s next?

You’ll show us. #justdoit @sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/INHqGI7hkf — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 18, 2020

The team also picked up University of Connecticut's Megan Walker, Duke University's Leaonna Odom and University of Louisville's Kylee Shook and Jazmine Jones.