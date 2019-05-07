Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding months after devastating injury

Washington — Seventeen months ago, Ryan Shazier's football career and life changed in an instant. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after a head-on tackle.

He seriously injured his spine and couldn't move his legs. Doctors weren't sure if he'd walk again, and they probably didn't think he'd ever be dancing up a storm at his wedding last weekend. But he's defied the odds throughout his recovery.

Just a month after the injury, he was back on the practice field, this time in a wheelchair. Three and a half months later, he stunned the crowd at the NFL draft by walking across the stage. About five months after that, he was tossing a football on the same field where the injury happened. Shazier said someday he'll be back on that field in uniform.

"I still want to play football, so at the end of the day i'm still focused on trying to get back as much as I can," he said.

He's training in conventional and unconventional ways. Shazier's life changed in an instant again last weekend, but this time, the highlight reel is one he'll cherish.