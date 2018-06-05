Rockies draft pick deletes tweet wishing someone would shoot Obama

The Colorado Rockies selected Ole Miss sophomore Ryan Rolison with the 22nd pick of the 2018 MLB draft on Monday, and he's already come under scrutiny for a tweet he posted about President Obama on election night in 2012. In the now-deleted tweet, Rolison reacted to Mr. Obama's re-election: "Well we have one hope left… if someone shoots him during his speech."

Rolison would have been 15 years old when he sent the tweet.

Here is @Rockies first round draft pick from @OleMissBSB Ryan Rolison now deleted tweet about assassination of former President Barack Obama on the night of Obama’s reelection pic.twitter.com/Jv2BpUOdeX — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) June 5, 2018

Shortly after the Rockies announced the pick Monday, Twitter users criticized Rolison for the tweet. He has since deleted the tweet but has not responded to the controversy on Twitter.

The Rockies did not immediately respond to CBS News' requests for comment.

This is the latest incident of an athlete's past tweets coming back to haunt them. Earlier this year, former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen was criticized for posting tweets containing racial slurs in 2012 and 2013. He issued an apology several days prior to the NFL Draft and was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 7 overall pick.