NASCAR driver Ryan Preece released from hospital after terrifying crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after his car rolled more than half a dozen times during a crash at Daytona International Speedway.

Preece, driver of the #41 RaceChoice.com Ford, and fellow Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford, had an on-track incident on Saturday.

Video shows Preece's car flip through the air before it landed. The car appeared to be on fire when it finally stopped rolling.

Preece was able to get out of the car by himself. He was brought to the Halifax Health Medical Center, where he stayed through the night, Stewart-Haas Racing said on social media Sunday. Preece was "awake, alert, mobile" and communicating with family and friends, the team said.

Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 RaceChoice.com Ford, flips after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Preece was released on Sunday to head home to North Carolina. The scary incident does not appear to have put him off racing.

"If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough," he shared on social media late Saturday, adding, "I'm coming back."

Briscoe on Saturday said his thoughts and prayers were with Preece.

Chris Buescher won Saturday's race — It was his third win of the season.