Watch CBS News
Politics

Ryan Fournier, students for Trump co-founder, arrested on assault charges

By Jacob Rosen, Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the group Students for Trump, was arrested in North Carolina earlier this month and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault on a female, according to court documents.

In court documents, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Fournier, 27, allegedly grabbed a woman by her right arm and struck her with a pistol. The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 21.

Fournier posted bond and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 18. He waived his right to a court-assigned attorney, according to the court documents. 

Fournier co-founded Students for Trump in 2015 when he was a freshman at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. He is the chair of the group, according to its website, and also serves as the executive director of Red Alert, a conservative activist group.

CBS News has made multiple attempts to contact Fournier for comment.   

Ryan Fournier speaks to a crowd at an event on Jan. 3, 2021, in Sugar Hill, Georgia.
Ryan Fournier speaks to a crowd at an event on Jan. 3, 2021, in Sugar Hill, Georgia. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

First published on November 29, 2023 / 2:23 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.