Supreme Court drapes black crepe over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat to honor the trailblazing justice

Black wool crepe has been draped across Ruth Bader Ginsburg's chair at the Supreme Court to honor the legendary justice, who died on Friday at the age of 87.

According to the Supreme Court, the first justice honored in this way was Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, who died in 1873 at the age of 65. "It is believed to have been followed since, with the Bench Chair and Bench draped on the death of each sitting Justice, and the Courtroom door draped on the death of each Justice, sitting or retired," according to the Supreme Court.

CBS News' chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford posted several photos from the courthouse, showing the black fabric draped over Ginsburg's chair, part of the bench and at he entrance to the courtroom.

The flags on the front plaza of the court will be flown at half-staff for 30 days, the Supreme Court says.

Following Ginsburg's death, the remaining Supreme Court justices released statements honoring their trailblazing coworker.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Ginsburg was a friend and a "pathbreaking champion of women's rights," while Justice Elena Kagan called her a "hero."

Justice Clarence Thomas paid tribute to Ginsburg as the "essence of grace, civility and dignity" during "many challenges both professionally and personally."

Justice Neil Gorsuch shared a story about Ginsburg when they traveled to London, "where (to her delight) an uninformed guide kept calling her 'Ruthie,'" he wrote in his statement.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts called Ginsburg "a tireless and resolute champion of justice," while Justice Samuel A. Alito said she "will go down as a leading figure in the history of the Court."

"She was a cherished colleague, and she inspired me, and all of us, with her unparalleled work ethic and devotion to the law," Justice Bret Kavanaugh wrote.

Retired Justice David H. Souter said he "loved her to pieces," while retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy called her "a distinguished jurist and an inspiring, wonderful person."

Justice Stephen G. Breyer said he heard of Ginsburg's death while reciting the Mourner's Kaddish at a Rosh Hashanah service, which marks the Jewish New Year. Breyer said Ginsburg was "a great Justice; a woman of valour; a rock of righteousness; and my good, good friend."

Ginsburg's death on the eve of Rosh Hashanah is significant in Jewish tradition, rabbis and friends said. Those who die on the holiday are considered "tzadik," an honorary title for people known for their righteousness. Ginsburg was the first female Jewish member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

At a vigil outside the Supreme Court on Friday night, a shofar, or traditional ram's horn used during Jewish holidays, was also sounded in Ginsburg's honor.