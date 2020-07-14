Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court said. She is being treated for a possible infection.

"The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment," said court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg in a statement Tuesday.

Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after experiencing a fever and chills. She then underwent a endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins on Tuesday to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed in August 2019.

The 87-year-old justice has had several health issues over the past few years, including a hospitalization in May for acute cholecystitis, which was described as a "benign gallbladder condition." She participated in oral arguments via teleconference.

Ginsburg has survived colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer 10 years after that. She was treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August 2019. And in December 2018, she had two cancerous nodules removed from her lungs. In January, Ginsburg announced that she was "cancer-free."

In June, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized after injuring his head in a fall. Roberts, 65, was treated at the hospital on June 21 and stayed overnight.

Jan Crawford contributed to this report.