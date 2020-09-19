Ruth Bader Ginsburg on 60 Minutes in 2008

The Supreme Court justice told Lesley Stahl about her view of the Constitution and her friendship with Antonin Scalia.

How RBG interpreted the Constitution
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who served longer than any woman, championing a liberal stance on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court said on Friday. She was 87.

In 2008, Justice Ginsburg appeared on the broadcast as part of a profile Lesley Stahl reported on fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. She talked about the ways the Supreme Court justices worked together, in spite of their different ideologies.

RBG on the "team spirit" of the Supreme Court... 01:58

She also spoke fondly of her friendship with the late Scalia, whom she would sometimes call with writing advice.

RBG on writing tips with Scalia 01:06

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was only the second woman in U.S. history elevated to the high court, after Sandra Day O'Connor, who was named by President Reagan in 1981.

ot-rgba-tomlinson.jpg
Lesley Stahl interviews Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2008 Aaron Tomlinson/CBS News
