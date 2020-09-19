Ruth Bader Ginsburg on 60 Minutes in 2008

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who served longer than any woman, championing a liberal stance on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court said on Friday. She was 87.

In 2008, Justice Ginsburg appeared on the broadcast as part of a profile Lesley Stahl reported on fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. She talked about the ways the Supreme Court justices worked together, in spite of their different ideologies.

She also spoke fondly of her friendship with the late Scalia, whom she would sometimes call with writing advice.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was only the second woman in U.S. history elevated to the high court, after Sandra Day O'Connor, who was named by President Reagan in 1981.