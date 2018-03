NEW YORK — Beloved Mets icon Rusty Staub has died. He was 73. CBS New York reports that Staub passed away early Thursday morning.

The former outfielder, designated hitter and first baseman had battled a number of health issues over the years.

The #Mets family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

The six-time All-Star also played for the Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. He slugged 292 home runs and batted .279 over a 23-year career that ended in 1985.