Russian Consulate in New York vandalized with red paint

By Caitlin O'Kane

The Russian Consulate in New York City was vandalized Friday, with the building splattered in red paint.

NYPD received a call just after 1:30 p.m. about criminal mischief at the building, located on East 91st Street, the NYPD said in a statement to CBS News. Red paint was sprayed across the facade of the building. 

Responding officers observed the vandalism but did not make any arrests but the investigation remains ongoing. NYPD said the incident has been deemed a possible bias incident.

Tanzila Tumgoeva, from the Republic of Ingushetia, holds a protest sign as she stands in front of a vandalized Russian consulate on Sept. 30, 2022 in New York City. In a speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed that four Ukrainian regions will be part of Russia and become Russian citizens forever.  / Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed earlier Friday that four Ukrainian regions will be annexed and become a part of Russia. 

Putin said Russia would never surrender control of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and warned in a speech that Russia would  protect them as part of its sovereign territory with "all available means." 

Putin's treaty to annex the four regions was met with international condemnation. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his nation was submitting an "accelerated" application to join the NATO military alliance.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 3:28 PM

