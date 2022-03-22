Russian oligarch stashes second yacht in Turkey, apparently to beat Ukraine-linked sanctions

Here's what it means to be an oligarch

Ankara, Turkey — A second superyacht belonging to Chelsea soccer club owner and sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in a resort in southwestern Turkey - a country that's not applying sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Turkish media reports said Tuesday.

The private DHA news agency said the Bermuda-registered Eclipse docked at a port in the resort of Marmaris amid international efforts to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A day earlier, Abramovich's Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht My Solaris arrived in the nearby resort of Bodrum, triggering a protest by a group of Ukrainians who boarded a small motor boat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking.

Last week, the European Union updated a list of individuals facing asset freezes and travel bans over their ties to the Kremlin and began imposing sanctions on Abramovich. The 55-year-old had already been punished in Britain.

Luxury yacht "Eclipse," which belongs to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, docked at the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris on March 22, 2022. FATIH CETIN/AFP via Getty Images

NATO-member Turkey has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine. It has criticized Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but has also positioned itself as a neutral party trying to mediate between the two.

Abramovich announced earlier this month that he's selling the Chelsea club. Abramovich said the sale won't "be fast-tracked but will follow due process" and that the net proceeds will go to victims in Ukraine.

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich in October 2011. Andrew Winning / REUTERS

"This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club," he said.

Forbes has valued Abramovich's net worth at $12.4 billion while Chelsea was worth an estimated $3.2 billion in 2021. The 55-year-old, who was once Russia's richest man, said he will set up a foundation to which net proceeds from the sale will be donated.