Rudy Giuliani slams Mueller's lack of conclusion on obstruction as "pathetic"

While the White House continues to hail the special counsel's final report on the Russian probe as a win, President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani blasted special counsel Robert Mueller's impasse on whether the president committed obstruction of justice. In an interview on Fox News Tuesday night, Giuliani called it "totally inappropriate and totally unethical" and "pathetic."

Giuliani told Fox's "The Ingraham Angle" that Mueller's findings, as they relate to the charge of obstruction, were "weak," criticizing the FBI official for not "making up his mind."

"I think there are two sides of Mueller. There's the good side and the [Andrew] Weissmann side and I think Weissmann won a few of those battles. And I do think it's pathetic that Mueller couldn't make up his mind. I actually do," said Giuliani. Weissman, who is the chief of the Justice Department's criminal fraud section, helped manage the special counsel's team.

In his letter summarizing the report, Attorney General William Barr said Mueller described the facts surrounding his investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice but made no determination as to whether Mr. Trump committed a crime, and instead deferred to the Justice Department. The report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr quotes Mueller as writing.

But Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined the available evidence was insufficient to establish Mr. Trump had obstructed justice.

