Giuliani says Mueller will interview Trump "over my dead body"

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Sunday said the president would be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller "over my dead body," dismissing Mueller's team as "a joke" in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Mueller has sought an interview with President Trump as part of his probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. The White House last month sent written answers to some questions posed by the special counsel.

Asked whether Mr. Trump would meet with investigators in addition to providing written answers, Giuliani dismissed the idea.

"Yeah, good luck, good luck — after what they did to Flynn, the way they trapped him into perjury, and no sentence for him," Giuliani said, referring to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is due to be sentenced Tuesday. "Over my dead body. But, you know, I could be dead."

Giuliani and Mr. Trump both continued to lash out at Mueller on Sunday. Giuliani said on "Fox News Sunday" that the only thing left for the special counsel to look at are "several unpaid parking tickets that night, back in 1986, '87, that haven't been explained."

Mueller's investigation has resulted in a slew of indictments and convictions. Among those convicted is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has also pleaded guilty to charges including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mr. Trump has declared Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and a "taxpayer-funded charade."

Mr. Trump has said he has no plans to fire Mueller, despite his repeated attacks on the investigation. Trump allies, including some Republicans in Congress, have called for Mueller to end his investigation.