Rudy Giuliani back in D.C. federal court for contempt hearing in defamation case

Rudy Giuliani is set to appear in a Washington, D.C., federal courtroom Friday as a federal judge considers a request from two Georgia election workers to hold the former New York City mayor in contempt for allegedly continuing to defame them in violation of a court order.

A jury in 2023 awarded Ruby Freeman and daughter Shaye Moss $148 million to be paid by Giuliani for falsely claiming the pair engaged in a fake ballot processing scheme in Fulton County, Georgia, during the 2020 presidential election. The federal judge overseeing the case, Beryl Howell, determined Giuliani was liable for defaming Freeman and Moss after they became focal points of his unfounded claims.

Since the trial, Giuliani has appeared in several separate court proceedings about his ability to pay the fine.

On Monday, a federal judge in Manhattan held him in contempt for failing to turn over information about his assets to contribute to paying off the $148 million he owes. Court papers say he has handed over some possessions, including a car, but the court said he failed to give them access to his other assets and information. The litigation over his finances continues.

Ahead of Friday's hearing in Washington, D.C., Giuliani asked to appear virtually, citing health problems and safety concerns. He ultimately withdrew that request after the judge appeared skeptical of his claims.

Late last year, the women alleged Giuliani continued to defame them, in violation of a court order. They claimed he had said on two broadcast shows that video showed them "quadruple counting" ballots and passing hard drives meant to "fix" voting machines.

According to court papers, Giuliani said in a Nov. 12, 2024 broadcast, "I'm sorry they're going to sue me again for saying it, but what am I going to do but tell the truth?"

"These statements repeat the exact same lies for which Mr. Giuliani has already been held liable, and which he agreed to be bound by court order to stop repeating," attorneys for the women wrote in court papers.

Giuliani and his defense team pushed back on the latest claims, alleging Freeman and Moss failed to "present clear and convincing evidence of a violation," adding they did not consider "Giuliani's substantial compliance with the consent judgment since its entry."

Giuliani's attorneys argued the alleged violations did not meet the standard of contempt and his statements had been unclear and lacked context.

"Giuliani has scrupulously avoided mentioning the names of the Plaintiffs and has, as noted, referenced the Georgia ballot counting irregularities in connection with his other legal issues, including a pending indictment in Arizona," they wrote.

Freeman and Moss disputed these claims. Their attorneys urged the court to put Giuliani "on notice that he will face fines for any similar conduct that occurs in the future."

Throughout the days-long trial that resulted in the $148 million ruling, jurors heard directly from Freeman and Moss, who described the terror they felt after they were thrust into the public eye after the 2020 election. The mother and daughter both said their lives had been changed when they were publicly identified, and a barrage of racist threats followed.

An investigation by the Georgia secretary of state later concluded that "[a]ll allegations made against Freeman and Moss were unsubstantiated and found to have no merit."

Giuliani has consistently denied wrongdoing in the case and alleged the proceedings against him have been politically motivated.