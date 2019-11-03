Rudy Boesch, fan favorite on first season of "Survivor," dies at 91

Rudy Boesch, a retired tough-as-nails Navy SEAL and fan favorite on the inaugural season of "Survivor," has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 91.

He died peacefully Friday night in hospice care in Virginia Beach, Virginia, surrounded by loved ones, said Steve Gonzalez, director of operations for the Seal Veterans Foundation. "Survivor" executive producer Jeff Probst confirmed the news on Twitter, calling Boesch "a true American hero."

The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91.

He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He is one is the most iconic and adored players of all time.

And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL.

Rudy is a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/IJxELbcthH — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) November 3, 2019



Boesch joined the Navy in 1944 and became one of the first SEALs in 1962. He served two combat tours during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star for heroism, and retired from the Navy in 1990 as a master chief petty officer.

Before his retirement, Boesch was honored as "Chief SEAL," or "Bullfrog." The title marks his time as the longest-serving SEAL still on active duty. He remained involved after he left the Navy, serving on the board of directors of the UDT Seal Association.

"He was a legend in the Seal teams long before 'Survivor,'" Gonzalez said. "Rudy was beloved by all and will be deeply missed."

Survivor All-star Rudy Boesch attends the Survivor Allstars Finale on May 9, 2004 at Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

At 72, Boesch was the oldest contestant ever on the CBS show, taking third place the first year, 2000, on "Survivor: Borneo." He proved so popular as a no-nonsense but loveable character that he was invited back for the eighth season, "Survivor: All Stars."

During the first season, Boesch was a close ally of the winner, Richard Hatch.

Boesch's wife of 53 years, Marjorie Thomas, died in 2008. They have three daughters.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced Saturday.