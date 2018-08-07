Ruby Rose to play Batwoman in CW superhero universe

Actress Ruby Rose is suiting up to play Batwoman in The CW's annual crossover special featuring characters from the network's other DC Comics shows. A standalone Batwoman show is also in the works, with Caroline Dries set to write the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the show is picked up, Rose will be the network's first LGBT actress to play the lead on one of the network's DC shows. The CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation.

Rose, 32, is best known for her role in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black." She retweeted articles of the news Tuesday and issued a statement on Instagram.

"The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I'm also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream," Rose wrote. "This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different."

The announcement comes after the network said it was searching for an openly lesbian actress to play Batwoman, whose real name is Kara Kane and who fights crime on the streets of Gotham. In December, Rose will team up with the pre-existing CW shows including "Arrow," "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl."

Dries will also executive produce the new show alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. She and Schechter praised Rose on Twitter shortly after the announcement.

We struck gold with @RubyRose for Batwoman. No one better. — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) August 7, 2018

Schechter tweeted that Dries "is gonna write one hell of a bad ass Batwoman" and that they "can't imagine a more perfect actress for the cape."