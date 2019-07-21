Royal family releases new photos of Prince George before birthday

Kensington Palace has released three new photographs ahead of Prince George's birthday on Monday. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, snapped the pictures posted on Instagram Sunday.

It's become a tradition for the palace to release photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The future king is seen in the first two photos smiling while wearing an English soccer jersey "in the garden of their home at Kensington," the Instagram caption describes. In the third photo, George is seen posing for the camera on a family holiday.

George, the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is the third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.