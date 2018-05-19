Before wedding, royal couple called for donations to these 7 organizations

What do you get for a couple who has everything? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, channeled the attention and generosity inspired by their wedding toward causes they felt strongly about.

In lieu of gifts, they personally picked seven charities for well-wishers to give to. They range from charities focusing on homelessness in the U.K. to women's empowerment in Mumbai.

Here is a look at the organizations:

The Children's HIV Association supports more than 1,000 children in the U.K. and Ireland living with HIV with the goal of improving their quality of life.



Crisis, an organization serving the U.K.'s homeless nationwide, works with thousands annually to get back on their feet through housing, employment, education and more.



CHIVA are delighted & honoured that Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to recognise our work as one of their 7 personally chosen charities for anyone who might wish to give them a wedding gift instead considers supporting one of these charities

The Myna Mahila Foundation, an organization in India, also made the list. Reaching more than 10,000 women monthly, it empowers and employs the women of Mumbai's slums while advocating for better female hygiene and healthcare, as well as teaching women English, self defense and computer literacy. Markle visited the organization in 2017.



Scotty's Little Soldiers is a charity for the children of parents who died during in the service of the British Armed Forces -- a cause close to Prince Harry as a veteran of the British Army's Army Air Corps.

Another organization, StreetGames, promotes healthy activity in the communities across the U.K.



StreetGames is deeply honoured to have been named as one of 7 charities personally selected by HRH #PrinceHarry and Ms. #MeghanMarkle to benefit from the public generosity surrounding the upcoming #RoyalWedding!