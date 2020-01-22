Man apparently jumps from cruise ship docked in San Juan and dies

The body of a man the U.S. Coast Guard says apparently jumped from a cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico was recovered Wednesday night. The Royal Caribbean's "Oasis of the Seas" was hosting a cruise catering to the LGBTQ+ community, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.

The Coast Guard said it was called by San Juan police after a report of a person overboard.

The Coast Guard set up a "safety zone" and, along with local agencies, launched boats and then dive teams.

Divers quickly recovered the body of a 46 year old man from Naples, Florida, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard in San Juan, Ricardo Castrodad, told CBS News.

He said surveillance footage from the ship showed the man going overboard. He said the footage showed what appeared to be a "clean jump" from about 177 feet up.

Investigators were tying to determine what motivated the man.

Castrodad said the ship's departure from San Juan was delayed because of the incident.