Road collapses in Pittsburgh, prompting evacuations

PITTSBURGH -- Part of Route 30 has collapsed in East Pittsburgh, damaging an apartment building. All other apartment buildings have been evacuated, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

One resident of the apartment that collapsed told the station she was evacuated from the apartment to a hotel on Friday. Another resident said all seven apartment complexes were evacuated as of Saturday morning.

Residents were required to leave the buildings immediately and only residents that needed to retrieve critical items such as medication were allowed to return accompanied by firefighters.

The landslide had already forced the closure of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh along Electric Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET.