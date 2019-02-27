Woman taken into ICE custody after confronting man wearing "Make America Great Again" hat

Falmouth, Mass. – A woman who was charged after confronting a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat inside a Mexican restaurant in Falmouth, Massachusetts, was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency said she was in the country illegally, CBS Boston reported.

Police said Rosiane Santos walked by Bryton Turner as he was eating dinner at Casa Vallarta and knocked the hat off his head. She then allegedly confronted him verbally. Turner recorded video showing some of the confrontation.

Falmouth Police charged Santos with disorderly conduct following the incident earlier this month. On Tuesday, ICE took her into custody.

"Deportation officers with ICE's Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts," said ICE spokesman John Mohan.

Turner said he was just trying to eat a nice meal when Santos grabbed his hat supporting President Trump.

"It's just a hat at the end of the day," Turner told CBS Boston after the incident. "I don't really understand why people can't just express themselves anymore, everybody has to get mad."

Santos was later released from ICE custody. She has been ordered to appear before an immigration judge for removal proceedings.

"I don't ever want to assume people are illegal because I don't think that's fair to a lot of good citizens," Turner said Tuesday. "It's good that they got her."