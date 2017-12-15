"Roseanne" drops teaser, release date for revival

"Roseanne" is the latest throwback TV show to get a reboot. ABC announced on Friday that new episodes of the 1990s sitcom are coming on March 27 and dropped a teaser.

From the looks of it, the show will stay loyal to its roots. The teaser brags that the reboot will even feature the "same couch."

The revival will have nine episodes and boasts the complete original cast, including Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons, will also return in a different role.

The show will premiere with a special hourlong episode at 8 p.m., after which it will air in its regular time slot at 8 p.m. with half-hour episodes. Guest stars will include Sandra Bernhard and Johnny Galecki.

In June, Goodman told CBS News of the "Roseanne" revival, "I'm just so excited to get back together with this cast. I have no idea where we are going to pick up or what our circumstances are. I don't know if we still own the house. I mean, all the kids are gone so we are going to have the kids and the grandkids this time. It's just going to be totally new from the last time we left these guys. Last time we were seen we were in our 40s, and now we are not."

Deadline reports that production on the show is set to wrap on Friday.