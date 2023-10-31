Police arrest man exactly 41 years after he allegedly shot, killed 24-year-old victim in Indiana

Detectives arrested a 61-year-old man Tuesday, exactly 41 years after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man in Indiana, officials said.

Ronald J. Anderson allegedly shot Clifford Smith in the head on Oct. 31, 1982, Indiana State Police said. Smith's wife reported him missing on Nov. 4. Two animal trappers found Smith's body in rural Jackson County on Dec. 1 of that year.

Police have unsuccessfully investigated the case over the years, with new officers examining the case as time has passed.

Police arrested Ronald J. Anderson on Tuesday, 41 years after he allegedly killed a man in Indiana. Indiana State Police

"The Indiana State Police is committed to solving previously unsolved cases to provide closure to the family and to make an arrest so those responsible for these crimes are held accountable and prosecuted in court," officials said in the arrest announcement.

Sgt. Kip Main began actively investigating the case in September 2015, police said. Kip determined that Anderson and Smith had been at a home along with several others late at night on Oct. 30, 1982. His investigation revealed that Anderson retrieved a shotgun from the house and loaded it. Police said Anderson, who still had the loaded gun, left the residence in a vehicle with Smith.

Anderson allegedly tried to cover up the murder by returning the gun to the home and hiding potential evidence at the crime scene, officials said.

Officers had spoken with Anderson in the past, including shortly after Smith's death, an Indiana State Police spokesman said. Officials were largely able to file charges against Anderson now because of a new detective going over the case, conducting new interviews and examining previously collected evidence.

A police spokesperson said their policy is not to share information on a possible motive.

Police arrested Anderson at his Seymour, Indiana, home without incident on Tuesday. He was transported to the Jackson County Jail.