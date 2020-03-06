Romney will vote in favor of a subpoena as part of the Burisma probe

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has decided to vote in committee in favor of a subpoena involving Burisma, the Ukrainian gas firm with ties to Hunter Biden. The Senate Homeland Security Committee is investigating into Burisma and will be issuing subpoenas.

"Senator Romney has expressed his concerns to Chairman (Ron) Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle. He will therefore vote to let the chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered," a spokesperson for Romney told CBS News, referring to Committee Chairman Ron Johnson.

Romney's support for the subpoena is significant, since he was the sole Republican senator to vote to convict Mr. Trump of the article of impeachment for abuse of power. House investigators alleged that President Trump acted improperly in asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of one of his political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Johnson sent a letter to committee members Sunday informing them of his intent to schedule a meeting during which they would consider a subpoena for Andrii Telizhenko, a former consultant for the U.S.-based government affairs firm Blue Star, for documents related to his work there. Blue Star "was a U.S. representative" for Burisma, Johnson said.

Telizhenko is a former Ukrainian diplomat at the center of claims Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Reporting by Alan He and Catherine Herridge.