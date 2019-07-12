Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal in four sets at Wimbledon

In their 40th match-up, tennis greats Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in four sets on Friday. Federer will go on to face the top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the final.

Nadal tried to stay alive in the fourth set, pushing Federer to match point five times. But Federer won the set 6-4 to take the match.

Federer took the first set 7-1, with Nadal coming back in the second set 6-1 but it was all Federer after that. He won the third set 6-3 and then took the final set 6-4.

In a press conference after the match, Federer said he was "exhausted."

"It was tough at the end," Federer admitted. "Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match. I enjoyed it. The crowd were amazing. I had spells where I was serving very well and probably the biggest points in the match went my way. That first set was huge as well, to get the lead."

Roger Federer celebrates winning a point against Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on July 12, 2019. Daniel Leal-olivas/AFP/Getty

This will be Federer's 12th time in the Wimbledon finals and Djokovic's sixth. Federer said he is "excited" to face off against Djokovic. It will be Federer's 31st Grand Slam appearance.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.