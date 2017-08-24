Rod Stewart and DNCE to perform "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy" at VMAs

NEW YORK -- Rod Stewart's bringing back "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," and DNCE will join him. The singer will perform a reworked take on the 1978 hit remotely from Las Vegas at the MTV VMAs, which will take place in California.

MTV announced Wednesday that Stewart will perform the 1978 song with pop band DNCE on Sunday. The network said Demi Lovato will also perform remotely from Vegas.

The 2017 VMAs will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Performers include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and host Katy Perry. Pink is set to win the prestigious Vanguard Award.

On Tuesday, MTV announced an additional award -- song of summer. Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" earned a nomination in the late-added category, but the record-breaking video wasn't included in other VMA categories because it hasn't been played on MTV or MTV2. MTV and Universal Music Latin Entertainment clashed on why "Despacito" was not nominated. MTV said Universal did not submit the video for consideration, but the label says MTV didn't ask for them to submit the video until two weeks after the network announced its VMA nominees.