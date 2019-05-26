Rod Bramblett, voice of Auburn Tigers sports, and his wife killed in car accident

Rod Bramblett, the voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife Paula were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle car accident in Auburn, Alabama. Bramblett, 53, and Paula, 52, were traveling in an SUV when another SUV driven by a 16-year-old struck the back of their car at an intersection, CBS Sports reports.

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, both Bramblett and his wife were airlifted to local hospitals, but died from injuries sustained in the crash. The teenager who struck their car was in serious condition at East Alabama Medical Center. His name has not been released to the public.

Rod will always be the Voice of the Auburn Tigers. Please join the Auburn Family in praying for the Bramblett family.https://t.co/TQTSU8UPYI — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

Bramblett was the play-by-play announcer for Auburn sporting events and became the voice of football and basketball games in 2003. He began calling Auburn baseball games in 1993. Bramblett graduated from Auburn in 1988 and spent his entire professional career calling sporting events in the Auburn area. According to Auburn University, Paula Bramblett was a long-time employee and worked in the Information Technology Department. She graduated from Auburn in 1991.

In a statement published on the school's website, Auburn Tigers Athletic Director Allen Greene said, "All of us in the Auburn Family are devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. A nationally recognized broadcaster, Rod's love for Auburn was fervent. You could hear it coming through the radio loud and clear each time he exclaimed 'Touchdown Auburn!'"

Bramblett's most famous call is easily the legendary "Kick Six." The call came on Nov. 13, 2013, during the "Iron Bowl" in a late-season contest between Auburn and Alabama that had national championship implications. With the score tied at 28 and only one second remaining, Auburn defensive back Chris Davis took a missed Alabama field goal 109 yards to the house for a game-winning touchdown as time expired to give Auburn a 34-28 victory over Alabama, as over 87,000 Tiger football fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium went wild.

"Auburn's gonna win the football game!" Bramblett screamed. "Auburn's gonna win the football game! He ran the missed field goal back! He ran it back 109 yards. They're not gonna keep 'em off the field tonight!"

The call earned Bramblett the 2013 Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year award from Sports Illustrated.

Bramblett and his wife are survived by their two children, daughter Shelby, an Auburn University student, and son Joshua.