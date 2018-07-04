CBSN
CBS News July 4, 2018, 5:29 AM

1 dead, 5 hurt as tree branch falls on fireworks spectators

Tree branch is seen after, police say, it killed one person and injured five when it fell shortly after start of fireworks show in Rock Island, Illinois on July 3, 2018

WHBF-TV

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - At least one person is dead and five injured after a branch from an oak tree snapped and fell on a crowd of people in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse Tuesday night, reports CBS Rock Island affiliate WHBF-TV.

It happened around 9:45 p.m., shortly after the annual Red, White & Boom fireworks show began, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.

Illinois-bound traffic on the Centennial Bridge was shut down for more than an hour. 

A few witnesses told WHBF they heard people shouting and saw people pulling branches from the scene.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News