Robot checks suspicious package in Pasadena U-Haul lot as surrounding area evacuated

PASADENA -- Authorities investigated a suspicious package and vehicle at a U-Haul parking lot in Pasadena Monday night, prompting evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. Pasadena police responded to a call about the package around 5:45 p.m. While police were investigating, officers found a suspicious vehicle nearby.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad robot was seen near several trailers in the parking lot.

Several surrounding streets in the area were shut down and nearby businesses -- including hotels --were cleared out. The media were being kept 3,000 feet away, and the police command post was set up several blocks away.

Gold Line commuter train service was interrupted, since the tracks run parallel to the rental center. A portion of the 110 Freeway was closed in both directions as a precaution.

It wasn't immediately clear why the package or vehicle were deemed suspicious. It was first spotted by U-Haul employees.

Later, Pasadena's police Chief said the robot attempted to detonate the device but there was no explosion. It appears to have been made to look like it was a 6-to-8 inch pipe bomb, but it was apparently a fake.

The scene was being checked out to make sure there were no other dangers, but authorities said they expected the evacuations to be lifted.