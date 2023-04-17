Oregon man charged in mother's murder as questions remain about relatives' deaths

An Oregon man has been indicted on murder and other charges in the death of his 62-year-old mother at her home in November. The indictment comes just weeks after the suspect's sister and her husband were found dead.

Robin Hethorn, of Monmouth, pleaded not guilty Friday on two counts of second-degree murder, robbery, theft, ID theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Theresa Hethorn's death, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not yet releases a cause of death, but they told CBS affiliate KOIN-TV that the evidence points back to her son.

"We've investigated it and we have probable cause to believe that he did murder his mom," said Lt. Matt Olafson of the Monmouth Police Department.

Questions have surrounded the death of the beloved educator in the Dallas School District, the Statesman Journal reported.

Police in Monmouth, southwest of Salem, discovered Theresa Hethorn's body inside her residence on Nov. 9 and called the death suspicious.

Charging documents accuse Robin Hethorn, 30, of killing his mother while trying to rob her. He also is accused of stealing her car and committing fraud using her identity.

He remains in Polk County Jail with another court appearance scheduled for later this month.

Theresa Hethorn's daughter, Kali Lou Roque, and Roque's husband, Juan Roque-Delaguarda, were found dead at their northeast Salem home March 30. Monmouth Police told KOIN they do not currently believe the two cases are connected.

"At this point, nothing that we've seen has tied those two together," Olafson said.

Marion County District Attorney officials said the investigation into the couple's deaths is ongoing.

Robin Hethorn was convicted of strangulation and fourth-degree assault in February for an attack on a man in 2021. Court documents questioned his mental fitness to proceed with trial.