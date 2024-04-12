Watch CBS News
Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer known for his sexy style, dies at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said Friday on Instagram.

"Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post. "Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me," Puglisi added.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

Roberto Cavalli - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015
Designer Roberto Cavalli acknowledges the applause of the public after the Roberto Cavalli show as part of Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015 on June 24, 2014 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. "The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli's family loss. "His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration," said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.

Milan Menswear Autumn/Winter 2008/09 - Roberto Cavalli
Singers Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham of Spice Girls and designer Roberto Cavalli attend the Roberto Cavalli Menswear Autumn/Winter 2008/2009 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on January 14, 2008, in Milan, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

